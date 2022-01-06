Bamu likely to declare Ph D merit list of all subjects soon

Aurangabad, Jan 6:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University is likely to declare the merit list of most of the subjects by next week. It may be noted that more than 6,750 students appeared for the oral examination before the Research and Recognition Committee of 45 subjects from September end to November end.

The university declared the merit list of 11 subjects last week.

Candidates of the remaining subjects have been waiting for the list eagerly as it will decide their future in the research and academic fields. Several organisations including Swabhimani Maharashtra Underprivileged Teachers Association (S-MUPTA) submitted objections to the list.

In a memorandum submitted to the vice-chancellor, Association president Dr Shankar Ambhore said that the administration should first declare a general merit list of presentation result while the final merit list should be declared after clearing objections only.