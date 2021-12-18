Bamu officers, employees go on indefinite strike

Aurangabad, Dec 18:

The Maharashtra State College and University Employee Joint Action Committee, representing officers and employees of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University have gone on an indefinite strike on Saturday after their demands were not fulfilled.

They also demonstrated in front of the administrative building of the university. The staff members participated in the agitation in large numbers, bringing the function of the university came to a standstill.

The employees staged a series of agitation for their demands in the past. But, nothing was done so far. The employees union office-bearers said that this forced them to go on indefinite strike from today.

Their different demands included implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations for 796 posts in the University, revert the cancelled Government Resolutions of Assured Progress Scheme, immediate release of 58 months arrears of 58 employees as per the recommendations of the new pay panel, implementation of five days a week

for the university staff, old pension scheme implementation for the employees appointed after the year 2005.

Dr Kailas Pathrikar from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Employees Federation led the agitators.

Prakash Akade, Manoj Shete, Vijay Darbastwar, Anil Khambagaonkar, Sunita Ankushe, Shubhangi Binniwale, Ranjana Shingade, Minakshi Wanavak, Shakeel Rampure and others have participated in the agitation.