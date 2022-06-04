Bamu only university to have stable ecosystem in State; Home for 61 species of birds

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 4:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) is the only university in the State to have rich biodiversity and a stable ecosystem which is necessary for environmental sustenance. Besides imparting education, the administration maintained and took care of trees, plants and shrubs. With the stable ecosystem, the university campus has become a home to 61 several common resident birds and a few migratory winter visitor birds. The migratory birds visit the ecosystem of Bamu during their annual cycle of North direction journey.

A professor Department of Environmental Science of Bamu Dr B L Chavan and his student G B Rasal jointly carried out research on ‘the diversity of birds in the ecosystem of the university campus.

Dr B L Chavan said that the campus has a different micro and macro ecosystem with a variety of indigenous trees, and grasses consisting of floral biodiversity rich zones to attract local and migratory birds indicating the campus as an unpolluted, naturally clean and healthy environment for feeding, breeding and nesting.

“As part of the research, we have done field surveys and daily observations. During the field surveys, about 61 species of birds were recorded in all seasons due to different habitats present at the campus, near watershed catchments, flowering tree shelters, and marshy areas,” he said.

Dr Chavan said that birds were observed at various locations like the botanical garden, history museum garden,

fish farms, natural water bodies and wasteland area of the campus, in the morning and evening time for two-three hours.

Some universities in the State like Shivaji University of Kolhapur have trees and plants. But, most of the trees are exotic and not useful for insects and birds.

Common trees & shrubs

Common tree species are found in Bamu included banyan, fig, copperpod, mango, jujube (ziziphus jujuba) while some common shrubs are Raimuniya (lantana camera), Buta (morning glory) and Madar (sodom apple).

Birds help to balance ecosystem

Birds are of great economic importance to human society. They play an important role in controlling the population of different insects and pests. They also help in the dispersal of seeds of different vegetation and provide rich food for mankind.

Home to 61 birds species

During the study, a total of 61 species of birds were recorded in the data. Some are common birds while others are migratory, seasonal and rare.

-- 23 bird species which have residence common included Red Vented Bulbul, Rose-ringed Parakeet, Asian Koyal, Large Grey Babbler, Brahminy Starling, Magpie Robin, Indian Robin, Purple Rumped Sunbird, White-breasted Kingfisher.

-- Names of some of the 20 species of uncommon residential are Black Ibis, Indian Peafowl, Spotted Dove, Indian Tree Pie, Spotted Owlet, Shikra, Baya weaver bird, yellow wattled Lapwing, Coppersmith Barbet

-- Migrant (common) birds- Green Bee-eater, Wire Tailed Swallow, Black Drongo, Spot-billed Duck.

-- Migrant (uncommon) birds-Indian Grey Hornbill, Red-rumped swallow, Large pied Wagtail, European Hoopoe.

--Very rare species- Great Tit, Red Munia, Golden Oriole, and Lesser Pied Kingfisher.

--Winter migrant species-Common Sandpiper, Black Winged Stilt and Yellow Wagtail