Bamu plans expansion of NSS units

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has planned to expand units of the National Service Scheme (NSS) at colleges within its jurisdiction.

It may be noted that the university has been implementing the NSS since its inception. The aim of the initiative is to provide students of higher education with opportunities to participate in social activities for their personality development. The university campus has NSS units while some colleges were also allocated units. There are 37,800 NSS volunteers in 215 colleges within the university’s jurisdiction.

NSS director of Bamu Dr. Sonali Kshirsagar said that proposals are invited from colleges to start a new unit of the NSS as part of expansion.

“A letter has been sent to the colleges in this regard. The letter states that the Government intends to start the government-funded NSS unit in all colleges from the year 2025-26. Earlier, the date given for submitting proposals for the new unit was July 10 which has now been extended to July 15 (5 pm),” she said.

Funding for units

If your college gets a unit NSS, a grant of Rs 360 per volunteer for the regular programme and Rs 700 per volunteer for the residential special camp will be given from the government every year. But, the university will have the sole right to give units to colleges.

District-wise number of NSS units and volunteers in colleges is as follows;

District-----------units in colleges----- number of volunteers

Chh Sambhajinagar----82---------------13,600

Jalna----------------------43------------7,050

Beed--------------------58-------------11,150

Dharashiv------------32----------------6,000

Total-----------------215---------------37,800

Conditions for starting units

Some of the conditions for starting the NSS units are as follows;

--Colleges should attach a photocopy of the last three years of university affiliation with the proposal.

--Certificate of recognition from UGC, AICTE, Higher Education Department should be attached.

-- NSS units will be given based on the total admission capacity of all the faculties of the colleges.

--It is mandatory to fill the given undertaking.