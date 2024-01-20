Bamu postponed paper scheduled for Jan 22 on Pran Pratishtha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has postponed the paper scheduled for January 22 due to a holiday on Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.

It may be noted that the General Administration Department of the State Government declared a public holiday on January 22 for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

Following this, the university declared a holiday on Monday for the teaching and non-teaching members of the departments and affiliated colleges. It also postponed the postgraduate course papers to be held on January 22. Bamu administration issued a circular with the signature of the registrar.

Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawali said that the postponed paper would be held on January 23. Bamu urged the students and teachers to take note of it.