Bamu prepared to launch 6 integrated ug courses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will launch six integrated undergraduate courses in the main campus and sub-Centre of Dharashiv from the current academic year.

A review meeting of the Board of Studies for the courses was held recently. Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath chaired it.

The university will implement the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in all the postgraduate departments of the university and PG-affiliated colleges from the current academic. Two meetings with the college principals were held in June under the chairmanship of VC Dr Pramod Yeole. The meetings of the Board of Studies and department heads of all four faculties were conducted.

The chairmen and members of 20 BoS from Humanities were present. Dean Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that a total of three integrated course degrees were proposed from this faculty.

integrated courses from humanities faculty

A total of three integrated undergraduate (honours) courses being launched from the humanities faculty are as follows;

--Indian Languages: Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, English and Arabic

--Foreign Language: German, Chinese and Russian

--Social Sciences: Economics, Political Science, Public Administration, Geography and Psychology

--Course in commerce: Dean of Management Science and Commerce held a meeting to start a new course under the faculty.

--Courses in Science and Technology: One integrated course will be launched on the city campus and another in the sub-centre.

Multiple entries & exits options

The students will have to option of multiple entries and exits in the integrated courses, from first to fifth-year completion. Those who will complete four years duration will get B A, B Com and B Sc (Honours) degree