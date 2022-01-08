Bamu recommends SPPU to withdraw Dr Totawad’s SET certificate

Aurangabad, Jan 8:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has recommended Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) to withdraw the State Eligibility Test (SET) certificate of Dr Nagnath Totawad.

According to details, Dr Totawad passed SET from Scheduled Tribe (ST) category while he obtained job on OBC reserved seat. So, Republican Party leader demanded that Dr Totawad should be removed from the post of assistant professor and a criminal case should be registered against him for cheating the State Government.

The case’s file is moving from BAMU to SPPU, Vivekanand College, and the office of the joint director of Higher Education (Aurangabad division) for the past few months.

Dr Totawad cleared SET from the ST category on September 29, 2003, in English subject. He joined Vivekanand College as an assistant professor (earlier known as a lecturer) which was reserved for OBC category candidate.

He also submitted caste and validity ceritificates of OBC. Bamu recommended SPPU assistant registrar to cancel SET ceritificate of Dr Totawad. There is also a demand to verify his caste certificate through the authority concerned.