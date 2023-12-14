Bamu redesigns all UG courses in 1-go after 3 decades

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All the traditional undergraduate courses within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) were redesigned after three decades for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

It may be noted that there are 480 Undergraduate and Postgraduate colleges in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv with nearly 3.40 lakh students. As per the directives of the State Government, the university decided to implement NEP for UG and PG colleges in a phased manner. In the first phase, the NEP was implemented for the PG courses from the academic year 2023-24. The university has planned to implement the new policy for UG courses from the academic year 2024-25.

Talking to this newspaper, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath all the traditional courses were redesigned together after the last policy of 1987. There are 66 BoS in four faculties. There are 33 BoS in Science and Technology faculty, 19 in humanities, 10 interdisciplinary and four in Commerce and Management Science.

“There was a need to redesign the syllabus and marking pattern of UG courses as per the policy. A meeting of all BoS chairmen and members was held last month to discuss the preparations. They restructured the UG syllabus and examination pattern already for the NEP-2020 implementation from the next academic year (2024-25),” he said. Dr Shirsath said that the university is all set for the implementation of the policy.

Continuous evaluation of students in NEP

Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui (member of the Standing Committee, UGC) said that the implementation of NEP for UG courses would help in enhancing skills and critical thinking and analysis abilities among among students. “There will be continuous evaluation of students in one or other forms. Now, students will have the opportunity to select some of the subjects of their choice as per their interest or hobby,” he said. Dr Farooqui said that teachers would have to take some extra pains for the continuous evaluation. “The institutions have the freedom to hire Profeessor of Practice, experts of different industries, use online courses to enlighten students apart from classroom teaching and internship,” he added.

---300 colleges

--80 K students to be admitted first year in 2024-25

--Major reshuffle in syllabus first after 1986

--66 subjects in 4 faculties

6 verticals

There are six verticals for multidisciplinary UG courses and they are as follows;

--Major

--Minor

--Open Electives

--Vocational and Skill Enhancement Courses

-- Ability Enhancement, Value Education and IKS courses

--On the Job Training, Field Projects, Research Projects.

New Initiatives in UG courses

There will be different initiatives in UG with a focus on four points. They are as follows;

--Skill Based Learning

--Activity Based Learning

--Technology-Based Learning

--Experiential Learning