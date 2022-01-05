Bamu registrar summoned by Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee

Aurangabad, Jan 5:

District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee (DCCSC) of Social Justice and Special Assistance Department summoned Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi, the registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) to remain present before the panel on January 18.

A complaint was made with DCCSC on May 18, 2021 about the certificate of ‘Bhamta Rajput (VJ) caste of Dr Jaishree Surayvanshi.

The quasi-judicial panel had called her to remain present for the hearing scheduled for December 21, 2021. However, she did not remain present before the committee.

It decided to hold the next hearing at Samajik Nyaya Bhavan, Khokadpura, at 10.30 am, on January 18. The summon was issued on January 3 directing Dr Suryavanshi to remain present for the hearing on the given schedule.