Bamu released academic calendar for depts, colleges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Wednesday declared the academic calendar (AC) for the departments and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole did planning for the AC of postgraduate departments and affiliated colleges properly. The AC was approved in the Academic Council meeting held on Tuesday. The Board of Deans presented the AC today.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Dr Walmik Sarwade, members secretary of the Board Dr Sachin Deshmukh, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawli and deputy registrar Dr Sanjay Kawade worked for the preparations of the AC. The schedule of the examination, convocation and youth festival was also announced.

New AY begins today

As per the AC, the new Academic Year will commence on June 15 and end on November 4. The Central Youth Festival will be conducted between September 14 and 17. The examination of the first term will be held from October 13 to November 4. The teachers and students will have to Diwali vacation between November 5 and 27.

The schedule of the second term is from November 28 to April 25 and students will appear for the annual examination from March 26 to April 25. The summer vacation will be availed between April 26 and June 14. Significantly, the 64th convocation ceremony will be arranged in December 2023 as per the AC. With the year-long planning, teaching and learning will be easy for teachers and students.

Dr Sanjay Kawde said that the summer vacations were given between May 1 and June 14 in the last academic year and the new academic year will commence on June 15 (today). VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that efforts were made to maintain discipline in academic and administrative sections during the last four years. “The planning of all activities including admission to examinations, result, teaching, competitions, and Youth Festival’ was done at the beginning of the session. The AC will be implemented properly,” he added.