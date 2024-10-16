Bamu signs MoU with CII

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday. Students will receive lessons in management through the collaboration between the industry and the educational field.

After assuming office, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari held a meeting with industrialists from Marathwada within a month, emphasising the importance of collaboration between both sectors. The industrial sector has taken a positive stance on this initiative.

So far, seven agreements have been made. A MoU was signed with the CII at the initiative of the Department of Management Science. The meeting took place in the Management Council Hall recently under the chairmanship of Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, director of the Department of Management Science Dr Farooq Khan, Dr Kunal Dutta and faculty members from the Department were present.

CII city president Sunil Kirdak, and former presidents Mukund Kulkarni, Samit Sachdeva, Rubina Abrar and Sanket Chavan graced the event.

Guidance classes will be organised for the Executive MBA (Embedded) course students.

Former president Mukund Kulkarni mentioned that this would be an important milestone in the journey of both institutions.

Sunil Kirdak stated that the initiatives from the industrial and academic in the region would provide skill-oriented employment and applied education. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade said that the agreement with this national-level organisation (CII), is a step towards coordination between the industry and the university.