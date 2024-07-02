Bamu signs MoU with industries to launch 2 new courses

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with two industries to launch two new diploma courses from the current academic year.

It may be noted that Dindayal Upadhyaya Kaushal Kendra of Bamu launched Bachelor of Vocational Studies (Industry Embedded) courses for on-job youths last week. Nearly 100 students registered for the course on the first of its launch.

The Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Centre (ESDC) of Bamu signed a MoU with Escalting Abilities LLP (Bengaluru) and the Regional Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (RIOSH) in a meeting organised at the Management Council hall today.

ESDC coordinator and Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade chaired the meeting.CEO Panna Dutta, RIOSH director Dr Subhash Ghatkar and Bamu registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar signed the MoU. Dr M Rajaram and the joint-coordinator of ESDC Dr Kunal Dutta were also present.

The new courses are Diploma in Industrial Health and Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician’ are being launched on the campus. The students will get practical knowledge through industrial training.

The objective of the course is to reduce the gap between education and industrial sectors and provide practical knowledge to students while completing diploma courses.

Industrialists said that youths would be given job opportunities on the basis of their skills. Vice Chancellor Vijay Fulari said the university administration would be positive and cooperative with the industrialists.