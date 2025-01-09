Bamu signs MoU with NIV to develop medicines for dengue, chikungunya

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University signed

a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Virology on Thursday for developing herbal medicines for diseases such as dengue and chikungunya.

A total of 12 MoUs were signed during the last one year. This agreement was signed at the initiative of the Department of Botany.

Bamu signed the MoU with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s NIV (Pune).

NIV scientists Dr Saraha Cherian, Dr Dipti Parashar, and Dr K Alagarasu were present. Bamu registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, dean Dr Mahendra Shirsath, and head of the Department of Botany Dr Arvind Dhabe were also present.

Research is underway in the Botany Department on the effectiveness of medicines made from plants on dengue virus.

Samples of medicines are sent to the NIV and ICMR to test their effectiveness. Dr. Arvind Dhabe's samples have proved useful for dengue and chikungunya viruses. Both institutes will jointly conduct research on the effectiveness of herbal medicines against the virus in the coming days.

Dr Dipti Parashar expressed her belief that cheap and easily available herbal medicines can be developed against dengue and chikungunya. Ishwar Maraskole, Dr Sanjay Shinde, Dr Bharat Chavan, Pooja Sawant, Sunil Gawli, Sumedh Chavan, Rohini Pundge, Pratiksha Shekde and Rishikesh Ghorpade worked hard for the programme.