Bamu starts preparations for exams

Aurangabad, May 24:

The Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has started preparations for the ensuing undergraduate and postgraduate examinations.

The UG examinations will commence in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts on June 1 while PG candidates will take their first paper on June 21. Bamu conducted online examinations during the last two years.

With the decline in the second wave, it decided to hold offline examinations for March/April 2022 session to be held in June/July 2022. The BoEE is planning the distribution of answer books at the centres.

Around 22 lakh answer books are needed for the one session. This means 44 lakh answer books are used in two sessions annually.

BoEE director Dr Ganesh Manza said that unused answer books for March/April 2020 session distribution, so, there is no need to purchase new answer books.