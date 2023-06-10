Bamu starts process to recruit 45 teachers on contract, 245 CHB basis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) started the recruitment process for the 45 posts of teachers on contact and 245 posts on a clock-hour basis (CHB).

A total of 289 posts were approved in the PG departments of the city and Dharashiv sub-campuses. Of them, 145 are vacant while teachers are working on 144 posts. Of the total vacant, the recruitment of 73 is proposed as approval is pending with the Government.

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole decided to recruit teachers on the basis of contract and CHB. The recruitment proposal was given a green signal in the Management Council meeting held on Friday.

Those 45 teachers who are selected on a contract basis will get Rs 24,000 monthly. Of them, 30 posts are in the 21 departments of the city campus. A total of nine posts will be filed in the Gopinath Munde National Institute of Rural Development and Research (GMNIRDR).

The CHB teachers will be recruited in 55 departments of the city campus and Osmanabad sub-centres including Model College of Ghansaungi, Santpith Paithan, GMNIRDR, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra, Pre-IAS Coaching Centre.

VC Dr Yeole had recruited 18 teachers on a contract basis last time while the number rose to 45 this year. A total of four posts on contract and as many on CHB will be filled for the newly launched Forensic Science Department. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the last date to apply online for the posts is June 26. Those who are applying for the contract basis will have to submit a hardcopy to the establishment department up to June 30.

Box

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that efforts are being made to take permission from the Government for the full time. “The MC decided to hire teachers on a contract basis until the administration's permission from the Government. The entrance examination and interviews were conducted last year for the contractual teachers while CHB teachers were hired through interviews. The eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of merit,” he added.