Bamu starts recruitment of 107 Asst Profs

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has started the recruitment of 107 assistant professors in different departments on a contractual basis.

It may be noted that the State government approved 289 posts of teachers as per the staffing pattern of 2008. Of them, 150 fell posts were vacant during the last 15 years due to retirement or joining other universities. Many departments have only one or two teachers. This is affecting the learning of students. The Government has given permission to recruit full-time teachers for 73 posts.

Bamu invited application forms in September-October 2023. More than 5,800 aspirants submitted applications. However, the recruitment process could not move further as the appointment process for a new vice chancellor began. The administration is not ready to talk about it. Dr Vijay Fulari took charge as the new Vice chancellor on January 24, 2024.

Meanwhile, the administration started inviting online application forms for the recruitment of teachers in different departments. The appointment of full-time teachers on a contractual basis will be for 11 months. The selected candidates will get a Rs 32,000 monthly salary.

The administration will make financial arrangements for the teachers from the University Fund.

The posts will be filled in university departments, university Sub-campus departments, ‘Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra,’ Pre IAS Coaching Centre and Santpith (Paithan).

The last date of submission of the online application form is June 25 while for the submission of hardcopy, it is July 1. The TET online examination will be held on July 13 and 14.

The highest number of posts will be filled in Chemical Technology (09) followed by Zoology (07) Forensic Science (06), Botany (05), Physics, Chemistry and Fine Arts (each 04).

Box

The category-wise number of posts to be filled is as follows

SC - ------------14

ST- -------------07

VJ (A) - ----------03

NT (B) -------03

NT (C) --------04

NT (D) - --------02

SBC - -----------02

OBC - ----------20

SEBC ----------11

EWS - ----------11

Open ----------30

Total----------107