Bamu students give marvelous performance cultural performances at Raj Bhavan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University gave the best cultural performance in a programme organised at the Raj Bhavan, recently.

A total of 40 artists participated and won the hearts of the audience with their performances.

The Foundation Day of the states Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and Tamil Nadu, as well as the union Territories -Andaman and Nicobar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry, was celebrated at Raj Bhavan as per the instructions of the Central Government under the 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' initiative. Governor Ramesh Bais chaired the programme.

Prominent Musician Anu Malik, Special Secretary to Governor Vipin Kumar Saxena, and Secretary Shweta Singhal were prominent those who were present. The Governor honoured BAMU students with certificates for performing folk songs and dances like ‘Bhangra and Kolkali.

The team of the university participated under the guidance of Dr Mustajeeb Khan. The artists were guided by Dr Ganesh Shinde, Dr Sanjay Jadhav and Gautam Sonawane. Governor Ramesh Bais felicitated Shyam Shirasath also. Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the young artists of our university have enhanced the honour of the university by giving the best cultural performance.