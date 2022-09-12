Bamu takes action against 4 more colleges

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University took action against four more colleges for the lack of infrastructure, facilities and approved staff.

A fine of Rs 2 lakh was imposed on three colleges each. With this, the number of colleges facing action has gone up to 44 so far.

The university directed Huda B Ed College from the city recently to shut down one division while the intake of B Com, BBA and BCA courses of Vidyadhan College (Cidco) was reduced by 50 per cent.

The university reduced the 50 per cent intake of B Sc Information Technology, BBA and BCA courses at Radhai College of Cidco. The colleges were asked to fulfil the conditions of infrastructure development, fill vacant posts of principals and teachers in two months and submit their report. A fine of Rs 2 lakh was imposed on each of the colleges.

A ban was put on the admission in non-aided divisions of B A and B Sc courses of Murum (Osmanabad)-based Madhavrao Patil College. The hearing of the colleges was held on September 2 in presence of Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath and other officers.

The academic audit of 55 colleges that are less than five years old was not done. The university set up teams and inspected the colleges. Of them, courses being run in 21 colleges without permission were shut down. The inspection of 34 colleges is underway.