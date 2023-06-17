Bamu to be ‘role model’ in NEP implementation for other varsities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Our university will be a ‘role model’ in the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 among all the universities of the State. Keeping in mind this, the Department heads and teachers should work,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

He was speaking at the first meeting of all the department heads organised at Mahatma Phule Hall in the new Academic Year on Saturday.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, deans Dr Bhalchantra Waykar, Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Chetna Sonakmble and Dr Prashant Amrutkar were seated on the dais.

Heads of 55 departments from the city and Dharashiv sub-campuses were present.

VC Pramod Yeole said that he started the implementation of NEP under the guidance of Governor Ramesh Bais. Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil held a meeting of VCS of all the universities recently.

The VC said that the NEP is being implemented in the postgraduate departments from the current academic year as the decision was taken in the meeting with the minister. Model College of Ghansaungi and MIT autonomous colleges will also implement the new syllabus based on NEP.

He said that the university is also making efforts to launch some integrated courses. The VC urged the department heads to upload data of students on the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) immediately. Earlier, Dr Shyam Shirsath spoke on the preparations for the NEP. Dr Prashant Amrutkar conducted the proceedings of the programme.