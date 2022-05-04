BAMU to develop wells through CSR funds

Aurangabad, May 4:

The growing scarcity of water on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has prompted the district collector Sunil Chavan to inspect the wells and step-wells (locally called as Baroahs) situated on the sprawling educational campus today.

Bamu vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said, “The efforts will be made to desilt, deepen and develop these water sources through CSR funds.”

There are 27 wells/step-wells on Bamu campus. Of which, the university was lifting water from 8-10 wells.However, the water levels in these resources are also scaling down speedily, while majority of them have been dried up. The scarcity of water is worrying the university administration.

It so happened that the collector has planted saplings in the periphery of Goga Baba Tekdi.On learning about the gradual water shortage, the collector inspected wells situated near Sunehri Mahal), Lunch Home, Ganga step-well and others. “He reviewed and discussed the issue and obtained details on what could be done to overcome the scarcity.PWD officials were also present on the occasion, said Yeole.