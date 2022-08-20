Bamu to hold CET for MTTM admissions on Aug 29

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

Dr Babasheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct the common entrance test (CET) for admissions to the Master in Travel and Tourism Management (MTTM) course on August 29.

Graduates from any faculty with 50 per cent marks for the general group (45 per cent marks for the reserved category) are eligible to apply for the test. The pattern of the 100 marks CET has four sections. Each section has 25 marks.

The names of sections are Multiple Choice Questions and Essay on any contemporary topic, Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

Those who have registered online for PG admission can take the examination at the Department of Tourism Administration, at 11 am on August 29. Qualified candidates will be able to take admissions to the MTTM course offered by the Department of Tourism Administration for the academic year 2022-23.

Box

CET Syllabus

The syllabus of the entrance examinations has three parts, they are as follows;

--First section: Important global destinations, countries, capitals, currencies, tourist places

--Second section: Current Affairs at regional, national and global level

--Third section included Historical sites and monuments of State, national level and importance, world heritage sites, caves, forts and palaces, cities, arts and crafts, performing arts, folks arts, pilgrimage destinations, spiritual centres, natural tourism resources, tourism related Government organisations and administration.