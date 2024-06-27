Bamu to launch 'B Voc-Industry Embedded' course today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) and Bengaluru-based Metiskill Global Solutions Pvt. Ltd will jointly launch a new course 'B.Voc- Industry Embedded on June 28.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will preside over the ceremony while Lt Gen (retd) P N Ananthanarayanan will be the chief guest for the ceremony to be held at the Management Council Hall of Bamu on June 28.

. President of Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) Chetan Raut and Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade will be guests of honour. Director, DDU Kaushal Kendra Dr Bharti Gawali and Director of Metiskill Global Solutions Wg Cdr Sandeep Raj (Retd) will also grace the event.

Metiskill Global Solutions which is an upskilling company formed for industry-academia connect, is a consulting partner (industry training facilitators) of the university to conduct the B.Voc courses in the State and other parts of the country in collaboration with industry.

By offering specialized training in fields such as Automobile Technology and Industrial Automation, the university aims to address the growing demand for skilled workers in these industries. A student will join the B.Voc degree program for three years. The course has two specializations. They are B Voc in Industrial Automation (Industry Embedded) and B.Voc in Automobile (Industry Embedded).

Eligibility for admissions

The eligibility for admission to the course is a 12th pass/ ITI (2-year) pass or its equivalent. A candidate who passed SSC with a three-year diploma can enrol directly in the second year. As this is a self-financing course the industry pays a stipend to the student which includes the education fee.