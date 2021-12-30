Bamu to reopen hostels from Jan 1

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will reopen the hostels for the students from the New Year.

It may be noted that the university hostels which were allotted for Covid Care Centre for 18 months were taken back from the district administration recently.

The admission process was completed in the departments of the city campus and classes also began. The admission process for the hostels began around a month ago. Hundreds of the students registered for the hostel facility. Students also staged agitation for the facility a few days ago.

Bamu administration was in dilemma whether to reopen the hostels or not as it had not received a permission letter from Disaster Management Authority.

Higher Education secretary and directed granted the permission to the university for the hostels recently.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the repair works of the hostels is underway and will be reopened on January first.