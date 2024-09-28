Bamu to undergo NAAC inspection before Diwali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will undergo an assessment test through the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) before Diwali festival.

It may be noted that the university has submitted a Self Study Report (SSR) for the fourth cycle of NAAC grade. The Peer Team of NAAC (Bengaluru) will visit the university campus between October 22 to 24 next month.

It conducted a mock NAAC drill this week to minimise the shortcomings as part of preparations for facing the actual NAAC inspection. The university received an email from the Council.

An eight-member-peer team of mock drill inspected the departments, and campus and interacted with stakeholders for three days this week. Vice-chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) and president of the peer team of mock drill Dr Sanjiv Sonawne said that Bamu had prepared very well for the NAAC assessment. He said that the university should follow the instructions given in the 20-page report by the peer team of mock drill.

Dr Sonawne while interacting with officers of the university at Mahatma Phule Hall after the mock drill said that many departments did good preparations while some need to take efforts to improve their function.

VC Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the function while registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Finance and Accounts Officer Savita Jampawad, director of Internal Quality Assurance Cell, advisor Dr M D Jahagirdar, all deans and other officers were present.

The mock drill team comprises Dilip Dhondge, Jyoti Jadhav, M A More, E B Khedkar, Bhaskar Shejwal, A M Gurav and Shivaji Sagar.