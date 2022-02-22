Bamu yet to serve notice on employees involved in Rs 127 Cr irregularities

Aurangabad, Feb 22:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) is yet to serve a notice on the officers and employees involved in Rs 127 crore irregularities.

It may be noted that irregularities in purchasing materials at higher than the market price or without calling tenders surfaced in Bamu. The Government had appointed a committee in 2017 led by the then joint director of Higher Education (Aurangabad division) Dr Dhamanskar Committee.

The panel submitted the report to the Government. Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant directed vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole to take action against the officers and employees who are guilty.

Bamu administration called all the departments to submit the related documents to verify them. It also set up a panel to examine the document and hold the officers and employees responsible for the scam. Pro-vice-chancellor of Dr Shyam Shirsath is heading the enquiry committee.

The committee is likely to submit the report soon.

The university has not issued a notice to the officers' employees related to the probe. The action would be taken against the staff on the basis of their recorded statement. But, there is a billion-dollar question of whether the administration will take action against the guilty.