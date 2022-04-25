Bamu’s Atal Incubation Centre to hold workshop on Intellectual Property Rights

Aurangabad, April 25:

The Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold a one day workshop on ‘Intellectual Property Rights, Incubation System and Government Support for Aspiring Start-ups and Entrepreneurs’ on April 26 to celebrate World IP Day.

Chief Executive Officer of AIC Dr Amit Ranjan said that more than 200 researchers and teachers would participate in it.

He said that e-certificates would be issued to all the participants. Dr Ranjan appealed to all the researchers and teachers to attend the programme to be conducted from 11 am onwards on Tuesday. Maharashtra State Innovation Society, Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog promote the AIC to foster the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship with the support of technology-based start-ups and developing an ecosystem which is conducive to innovation.