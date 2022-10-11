Bamu’s convocation in Nov; Vijay Bhatkar to deliver a speech

Aurangabad, Oct 11:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold a convocation ceremony in November. Governor and chancellor of the universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari will grace the convocation function.

Padmabhushan Dr Vijay Bhatkar will deliver the keynote address while NCP chief Sharad Pawar and union Minister of Roads and Transport Nitin Gadkari will be honoured with D Litt.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole is trying to get an appointment of the dignitaries.

The D Litt is given to prominent personalities for their contribution to political, social, literary, science and agriculture.

VC Dr Yeole obtained permission from Raj Bhavan in December 2020 to honour Pawar and Gadkari. The Raj Bhavan granted permission for this.

MBA, MCA online

The VC said that the online courses in MBA and MCA would commence on January 1, 2023.

PG Diploma to be launched at Santpith

A total of 160 candidates registered for the six courses run by Santpith of Paithan. VC Dr Yeole said that the teachers appointed for the teaching have done Ph D in saint’s literature. “A postgraduate diploma course is being launched at Santpith from the current academic year,” he added.

Last date for colleges to complete NAAC

He said that a total of 146 colleges completed NAAC accreditation out of a total of 480 within the jurisdiction of the university. “All the colleges will have to complete NAAC by March 31, 2023,” he added.