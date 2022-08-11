Bamu’s courses attracting more international students; 400 registered for UG, PG & Ph D admissions

By Mehboob Inamdar

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

The courses of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) are attracting more and more international students every year on the line of other universities because of various reasons including conflicts in their countries, Indian Government’s policy, cheaper education and a similar culture to the local level.

Around 400 students from different countries registered for admissions to various courses including undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph D research, in university departments and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2022-23.

Of them, 250 applied through the Indian Council of Culture Relations (ICCR) while 150 made registration directly on the university’s portal. The admission process for the PG and UG course is underway in the university and colleges. Nearly 300 had registered last year while 200 of them had confirmed their admissions.

This means the number of registered candidates has increased by 100. The admission confirmation figure will go up to 300.

Vikas Kumar, the director of the Foreign Students Cell (FSC) of Bamu said that they had confirmed 175 application forms sent by ICCR while 89 application forms of students who directly approached the university were confirmed. He said that the Indian Government ICCR grants scholarships to foreign students to study here and make the country ‘Vishwaguru.’

Vikas Kumar said that the 400 students are from 42 countries including Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Nepal, Syria, Nigeria and Iraq. He said that the number of students who would confirm admissions would group this year also. He hopes that 300 students would confirm.

“Every year their number is growing despite Covid outbreak of two years. This year also, the highest number of students are mostly from Yemen,” he said.

Some of the aspirants who are from war-torn countries told this newspaper that they applied for admissions in Bamu because of finding similar culture and cheaper education on the local level.

Currently, more than 400 international students are pursuing different courses in university departments and affiliated colleges.

Year-wise students admitted

2018-19---52

2019-20--107

2020-21--113

2021-22--200

2022-23--300 (expected)

ICCR wants to make country edn destination

ICCR gives various scholarship programmes annually under 26 different schemes to foreign students from about 140 countries to make the country an educational destination. The courses offered for studies are for UG, PG and Ph D levels. Each academic year, ICCR has about more than 6000 foreign scholars.