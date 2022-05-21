Bamu’s elected authorities don’t get full term; current office-bearers tenure ends in Aug

Aurangabad, May 21:

The office-bearers of different elected authorities of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) including the Senate and Management Council, do not get full years of tenure because of delays in holding elections.

The duration of each authority is of five years. The tenure of current authorities will end in August 2022 as their election process began in August 2017 and ended in March 2018.

The term of Bamu’s different authorities to end in August and they would get four or four and half years term.

Considering this, if the elections are not held on time, the next elected members will get not sufficient time for the work. They play an important role in making policy decisions and other important matters.

Demand to begin elections process

Meanwhile, Senator Dr Satish Dandge demanded that Bamu should start the election process for new authorities on the line of other universities in the State. He said that the tenure of authorities is counted from September 1,

every time. He also submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor for this purpose.

The following are the names of some of the authorities of the university;

--Senate

--Management Council

--Academic Council

--Faculties

--Board of Deans

--Board of Studies

--Board of University Departments and Inter-disciplinary studies

--Board of Post-Graduate Education in Colleges

--Board of Lifelong Learning and Extension

--Board of Examinations and Evaluation

--Board of Information Technology

--Board for Innovation, Incubation and Enterprise

--Board of Students' Development

--Board of Sports and Physical Education

--Board of Research