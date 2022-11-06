Bamu’s team leaves for Indradhanush festival

Aurangabad: A 39-member team of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) team has left for the State level Indradhanush Youth festival being held at Mahatma Phule Agriculture University of Rahuri.

Bamu conducted the university-level Central Youth Festival (CYF) between October 16 and 19.

The university set up a selection committee led by Dr Dasu Vaidya for the State level festival. Some of the members of the committee were Dr Sanjay Deolankar, Sambhaji Bhosale, Dr Mustajeeb Khan and the director of the Students Development Department Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar. The committee completed the test of the top three winners of CYF on October 28 and selected 39 youths for the 28 contests.

Dr Ganesh Shinde and Dr Nirmala Jadhav have been appointed team heads while Gautam Sonawne was made team manager. The team left for State level festival on Friday.

The names of some of the team members are as follows Harshada Sathe (Classical singing), Namdev Phade (Light singing), Godavari Gaikwad (Western Solo), Bhaumik Parmar (Western Music Solo, Indian Group Singing), Pramod Shinde and Pratiksha Kardule (Folk orchestra), Sachin Shinde (Classical Dance), Mruanl Deshpande (Theatre Event), Vishal Randive (one-act-play ‘Customer Care), Poornima Totewad (elocution), Rohan Chavan (debate), Sameer Virudkar (Photography and Short Film).