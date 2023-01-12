Bamu’s team left for State level ‘Avishkar’

Aurangabad: The team of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has left for the State level ‘Avishkar’ science festival.

Those teams which were declared winners in the four categories-undergraduate, postgraduate, Ph D and Teachers' on the university-level ‘Avishkar’ festival were sent for the State level festival that is being held in Savitribai Phule Pune University in Pune between January 12 and 15. The participants are presenting their research proposals on the different subject fields including Science, Engineering, Social Sciences and Humanities, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Commerce and Management, Law, Medicine and Pharmacy.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, and Dr Mustajeeb Khan wished the participants the best of luck.