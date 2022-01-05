Ban on Hurda Parties, farm house, resorts

Aurangabad, Jan 5:

Considering the possible third Covid wave, the district administration organised a meeting of the task force chaired by district collector Sunil Chavan on Wednesday night. Several decisions were taken during the meeting.

Chavan announced that there will be complete ban on Hurda Parties. Police Action will be taken for organising Hurda Parties. Similarly, there will be ban on Farm House/Resort and police action will be taken and sealed if found open.

The leaves of the government employees have been cancelled. The decision about closing the schools in the rural areas will be taken on Monday.

The hotel owners will have to take care that there should not be crowd in the hotels. Video shooting of the gatherings at meetings, programmes, hotels, resorts will have to be taken, for which a team has been established.

No fuel will be given at petrol pumps without masks and vaccination, the district collector ordered.

For availing home quarantine facility for Covid patients, all the members of the house should be vaccinated (both doses). It will be mandatory for other members of the family to remain home quarantine. They should not wander out of the home.

Mangal Karyalayas will have to inform the administration about marriages in advance. Mangal Karyalayas will have to give an undertaking that not more than 50 persons will be allowed. Police action will be taken on breaching rules. A team has been established to conduct visits to gain control over the crowd in marriage ceremonies in rural areas. Action will be taken on breaching the guidelines.

AMC administrator Astik Kumar Pandey, ZP CEO Nilesh Gatne, superintendent of police Nimitkumar Goyal, DCP Dr Ujwalla Bankar, AMC medical officer Paras Mandlecha, district civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Kulkarni and others were present.