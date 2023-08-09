Ban on laser rays till October 4

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Laser beams cause disturbance to the pilots of the aircrafts posing a severe threat for the accusdents. Considering the safety of the air passengers, CP Manoj Lohiya has issued an order to the hotels, farm houses, mangal karyalayas, marriage events, social programmes in jurisdictions of Cidco MIDC , Pundliknagar, Mukundwadi and Satara police station to ban the use of laser beams till October 4. Action will be taken against those breaching the order under section 188 of IPC.