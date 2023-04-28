Bandgar used to take commission in BAMU’s food tender

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A contractor running a canteen at the girls hotel in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), also used to provide food during programmes, seminars and functions organised in various departments for the past 10 years. Dr Ashok Bandgar, a BAMU lecturer, who has been at large after a rape case was registered against him with the Begumpura police station, a few days back used to take commission for getting the tender for these events. Even his wife has taken Rs 3 lakh from a contractor to get a tender of running a canteen in BAMU, claimed two food contractors. They have submitted applications to the commissioner of police that they have been financially cheated.

Shobha Ganesh Kamble and her son Nilesh Kamble used to run a canteen in girl’s hostel. In the application, Kamble mentioned that Dr Bandgar used gain contracts of food for them, for which, he used to take commission from them.

His wife Pallavi through her cottage industry made an agreement to provide food to the tribal children at Khanapur, in Akole tehsil in Ahmednagar district. She requested us to provide the food in this contract from September 1, 2022. It was decided that Bandgar will take take 5 percent commission. Later, Rs 4l91 lakh were deposited in Bandgar’s bank account. But, he gave Kamble only Rs 2.10 lakh. As he was not paying the balance amount, they stopped to work for Bandgar after 15 days and hence he paid Rs 1.10 lakh, out of the total Rs 1.75 lakh to Kamble and financially duped them, Kamble mentioned in the application and demanded to register a case against Bandgar and his wife.