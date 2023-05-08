Bandgar likely to be terminated soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ashok Bandgar, the tainted assistant professor from the Dramatics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) is likely to be terminated from the service in the coming days, according to university sources.

It may be noted that the girl who was pursuing an undergraduate course at the Government College of Arts and Science came in contact with Dr Bandgar for guidance for a service course.

He also helped her to get admission to a university department and kept her as paying guest in his house. The accused raped the girl in July 2022. The girl student lodged a complaint of sexual harassment at Begumpura Police Station.

The first information report was registered with Begumpura Police Station against Bandgar on April 25. Considering the seriousness of the case, vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole issued suspension orders for Bandgar on April 26.

A departmental enquiry by the administration along with Vishakha Samiti’s independent probe are being initiated in the case. He was suspended on the basis of the internal grievances redressal committee and the case registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was absconding. H was given the deadline to present his side, but, he did not turn up yet. The sources further said that the administration has initiated the proceedings of his termination.