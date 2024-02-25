Bank employee found dead found in Bajajnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A bank employee was found dead in a suspicious condition at RM 84 Society of Bajajnagar in the Waluj area, on Sunday morning. On receiving information, MIDC Waluj Police Station personnel reached the spot and found the employee lying in an unconscious state.

They rushed the employee to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where doctors declared him dead after the examination, at 10.30 am.

The deceased has been identified as Praveen Shenpadu Koli (31, Vadgaon Mulane- Neri, Jalgaon).

According to details, PSI Sandeep Shinde received information that a man was lying in an unconscious state at RM-84 Society at 7 am today. He immediately reached the spot along with his colleagues.

After enquiry and search, the police learnt the man was a bank employee. A case of accidental death was registered at MIDC Waluj Police Station.

Deceased Praveen was working in a private bank in Bajajnagar since before his marriage.

Earlier, the branch of the said bank was in the More Chowk area. His colleagues said that he was currently living in Ahmednagar as he was transferred from the Bajajnagar branch to the Ahmednagar branch.

Praveen had left home for Mumbai. Police inspector Krishnachandra Shinde said that how the man reached the Waluj area and how the death occurred would be clear after the post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the residents of the Society said that the sniffer dogs team should be pressed into the service to search for a clue.

Just 100 feet away from the spot, a red colour TVS two-wheeler (MH02, AC-0133) was found parked outside the Society. Police are collecting information about whether the said bike belongs to Praveen or someone else. Moreover, the police have also collected footage of Closed Circuit TV cameras in the area.