Bank Employees Federation seeks insurance cover for Co-op societies depositors

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Bank of Employees Federation urged the depositors to bring pressure on the Government to give insurance cover to the depositors of credit cooperative societies.

In a press statement issued today, Bank of Employees Federation general secretary Devidas Tuljapurkar stated that audit machinery is also equally responsible for the irregularities in Adarsh Nagri Sahakari Patsanstha with its chairman, directors and loan defaulters.

The federation said that cases should be registered against the auditors and the Government should pay depositors money by selling their properties. It urged the depositors to bring pressure on the Government to give insurance cover to the depositors of all credit cooperative societies.

Devidas Tuljapurkar said that the Adarsh scan did not take place overnight as it should have come to the notice of the Cooperative Department of the Government and Audit Machinery. “So, it is necessary to lodge a case against audit machinery,” he stated in the memorandum.