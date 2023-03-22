Bank manager gets anticipatory bail in cheating case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad division bench of the Bombay High Court granted bail to the then Maharashtra Rural Bank manager Bhagwat Pote in the case of cheating the bank on the basis of forged documents.

Adv Kalpesh Gaikwad, Adv Anandsingh Bayas, and Adesh Watane on behalf of the applicant argued that in this case only an attempt of embezzlement of funds was done but the embezzlement was not happened. The age of the applicant is more than 58 years and there is no need for his arrest in this case.

After hearing the argument, the division bench issued anticipatory bail to Pote. The bail was granted on the condition that the applicant should be present before the investigating officer whenever needed and should not tamper with the evidence.

Pote was charged with cheating on the basis of the forged documents in the Prime Minister Employment Scheme. The amounts were transferred to the accounts of the beneficiaries. However, the cheating was unveiled, and their accounts were freezed, the lawyers argued.