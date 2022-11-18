Bank strike today, services to be hit

Aurangabad:

The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has decided to go ahead with the nationwide bank strike on November 19. The banking services in the district will be affected due to the strike.

Giving more information AIBEA general secretary Devidas Tuljapurkar in a statement said, the union went ahead with the strike call after the discussions with the Indian Banks Association and bank managements failed. The issues of nationalized banks have been unresolved for several years. The banks are already understaffed, the existing employees are working under stress due to increasing workload. Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation president Nandkumar Chavan said that the United Forum of Bank Unions has also extended their full support to the strike and demands. All union members will participate in the strike.

Meanwhile, bankers said that necessary steps are being taken to ensure smooth functioning of bank's branches and offices on strike days with limited staff. It's possible that some ATMs might run out of cash.