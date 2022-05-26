Bank takes possession of the actor's row house

Allegations of Siddharth Jaju: Possession was not restored

Aurangabad, May 26:

Piramal bank has taken possession of two row houses purchased at a cost of Rs 2 crore in Emerald Township in Nakshatrawadi. The bank was still evading possession even after the debt recovery tribunal had ordered to return the possession within seven days, alleged actor Siddharth Jaju in a press conference held on Thursday.

Jaju said that builders Rajendra Kundalwal, Balkrishna Bhakre and Sanjay Kundalwal started the project Emerald Township in Nakshatrawadi in 2013. The township was to be completed in 30 months and handed over to the customers. But the township work is not even 40 per cent complete even after 101 months. The possession of my bungalows was not given for 90 to 100 months.

A lawsuit has been filed in the consumer forum against this builder. I had taken a loan from DHFL Bank to buy the row house in this township. In 2019, I applied to the bank for debt relief by paying all the lump sum amount. However, the bank did not respond. Meanwhile, DHFL was later transferred to Piramal Bank. The bank took possession of both the houses on March 16 without giving any notice. Jaju alleged that possession was being evaded for fifteen days despite orders of the tribunal. Statements have been made in various places including the commissioner of police in this regard.

Nothing to do with the project

The construction of the row house of the concerned person was completed and has been handed over. It was confiscated by the bank. We have nothing to do with it. Their allegations are completely false, said Sanjay Kundalwal, builder.