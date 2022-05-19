Bank unions on two day strike

Strike to be held on May 30-31

Aurangabad, May 19:

The Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation (MSBEF) has extended its support to the strike call given by various bank unions on May 30-31. In all 2,000 employees from the district will join the strike highlighting their various demands.

Giving more information, general secretary, MSBEF Devidas Tuljapurkar said, the bank unions of Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Catholic Syrian Bank, Federal Bank, Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra have given a nationwide strike call against various demands including large scale closure of the bank branches, administrative transfers of the employees, outsourcing of jobs, lack of recruitment, bank privatization and attacks on union representatives.

The unions are also demanding an end to implementation of social sector schemes through banks to reduce the workload on the employees and increase wages. He added that the bank management and government should take initiative in addressing the genuine concerns of the unions to come out of the crisis on account of mounting NPAs and continued losses.