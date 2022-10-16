Banking is now just a click away in Aurangabad

First digital bank in Aurangabad inaugurated online by PM Modi

All facilities will be available online- Dr Karad

Aurangabad:

Introducing new technology in the banking system and providing better facilities online with less manpower, 75 digital banks were inaugurated online across the country on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An online digital bank was launched by PM Modi in Aurangabad in a programme held in the presence of union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary were present on this occasion through video conferencing. State Cooperation minister Atul Save, Collector Astik Kumar Pandey, BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar, Bank of Maharashtra executive director Ashish Pandey, general manager Vijay Kamble, zonal manager Mahesh Dange, Prajakta Undirwade were present on the occasion.

First digital bank in Jawaharnagar

Maharashtra's lead bank, Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has taken the initiative to launch a digital bank in the city. The first digital bank was opened in the Jawaharnagar area of the city near Chetak Ghoda.

Will curb corruption

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Karad said that with this initiative of the Central government, all the facilities of a regular bank will be available to every customer of the digital bank. Digital banking will curb corruption and also reduce strain on the banking system. PM Modi has decided to give preference to digital banks only to eradicate corruption from the country.

Get these services online

Executive director Ashish Pandey said that the digital banking unit would be the best banking service of the future. Facilities like open savings online, deposit money, personal debit card, fastag recharge, paying bills, statement of account, closing debit and credit card services, passbook printing, calculating FD, RD interest rates, filling checks and applying for check book, online home loan, car loan and all other loan approval without human intervention, grievance redressal system as well as senior citizen savings scheme, PPF, personal loan, Aadhar loan facilities will be available through digital bank.