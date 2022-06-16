Banks levy service charges on more than 20 services

Exorbitant amount collected every month

Aurangabad, June 16:

Banks are charging various service charges on the account holder rather than paying higher interest on the deposits. At present, banks are charging exorbitant fees in the name of more than 20 services. Customers have expressed displeasure and have expressed fear that banks will charge customers for entering the bank.

The amount that banks deduct from the accounts of the customers for various services is often unknown to the account holder. The banks notify the customers about the deduction through sending SMS on their mobile phone. But many customers ignore the messages. Even if the customer does not make any transaction, the bank charges the account holder Rs 400 to Rs 1000 under maintenance charges.

Unjust to pay low interest

Citizens should be brought into the mainstream by opening bank accounts. Banking is everyone's right. However, the NPA rose due to large defaulters. To compensate, banks have started charging exorbitant service charges from account holders. It is unjust to pay low interest on the fixed deposit to the account holder and collect service charges. Nationalized banks should provide free services or charge only a minimum fee for certain services, said Devidas Tuljapurkar, general secretary, Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation.

Bank profit growth

Banks have started charging exorbitant fees for more than 20 services. This has boosted the profits of the banks but has taken a heavy toll on all ordinary account holders. This has affected the transactions in the bank, said Hemant Jamkhedkar, secretary general, All India Bank Employees Association.

Type of service charges:

Services Charges

Minimum balance Rs 200 to Rs 600

Account maintenance Rs 300 to Rs 1000

Cheque book charges Rs 100 to Rs 500

Cheque book maintenance Rs 300 to Rs 1000

Duplicate passbook Rs 118

Account closure Rs 100 to Rs 600

Cheque bounce charges Rs 200 to Rs 2000

Bank statement fees Rs 100 (per sheet)

ATM alert charges Rs 12 to Rs 22 (per page)

ATM maintenance Rs 118

New ATM Card Rs 250

ATM annual fees Rs 200 to Rs 300