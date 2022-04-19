Banks will not open at 9 am for customers

Circular only for regulated financial market

Aurangabad, April 19:

During the corona period, the opening hours of banks were delayed by one hour. However, misleading messages were being spread stating that the banks will resume operations from 9 am on Tuesday. Hence some banks in the city were crowded with customers. But banks opened at the usual time of 10 am.

During the corona period, banks were allowed to start operations one hour late by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, now that the restrictions have been lifted, some customers had turned up at the banks early due to the news that the timing has been changed to 9 am from 10 am. However, banks opened at 10 am. As customers expressed their disappointment, the branch managers showed the customer the circular of RBI which clearly stated that only the regulated financial market will open at 9 am. Giving more information, general secretary of All India Bank Employees Association, Hemant Jamkhedkar said that the RBI's circular was originally misinterpreted by the media. The RBI has given permission for market trading to start from 9 am. This new rule applies to the internal operations of banks. The RBI's order does not apply to customer service. There was a misunderstanding among the customers. In many banks customers were told the true situation. Banks will open as usual at 10 am.