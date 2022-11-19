Bapatle gets Govindbhai Shroff memorial award

Aurangabad:

The 2022 'Padma Vibhushan Govindbhai Shroff Memorial Award' given by the Swami Ramanand Tirtha Marathwada Research Institute has been announced to Ravi Bapatle of sevalaya in Latur district this year. It will be awarded on November 20.

The award comprises a memento and cash of Rs 15000. This is the 19th year of the award. Bapatle's Sevalaya is located at Hasegaon (Ausa, Dist Latur). A committee under the guidance of president of the organization Dr SB Varade announced his name. The committee included Dr Rashmi Borikar, Sarang Takalkar, Dr Shirish Khedgikar and Suresh Deshpande. The award ceremony will be held on November 21 at 4 pm, the rememberance day of Govindbhai Shroff. Various dignitaries have been honored with this award.