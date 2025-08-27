Bappa Morya Re… Devotees bow at his feet, Ganpati arrives with grandeur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city was filled with devotion and excitement on Wednesday as Lord Ganesha idols were welcomed into homes and public mandals. Faith, devotion, energy, and celebration were on full display in Sambhajinagar. For the next nine days, Maharashtra’s grand festival will bring the same joy and enthusiasm. This year, Ganpati’s arrival began 12 days earlier than last year, making devotees’ excitement peaked as they carried Bappa home.

“Tuch Sukhkarta Tuch Dukhharta, Avaghya Dinachya Natha Bappa Morya re…” these devotional songs resonated in the hearts of devotees. On the first day of Ganeshotsav, every devotee who came to buy idols saw the divine form of Bappa reflected before their eyes. From thousands of idols, each family carefully chose one to take home. Many arrived at the markets in traditional attire Nehru shirts, pyjamas, and caps.

In areas such as Gulmandi, Machhli Khadak, City Chowk, Aurangpura, Zilla Parishad Ground, Paithangate, and also in localities like CIDCO-HUDCO, Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Road, Pundliknagar, Shivajinagar, Jawahar Colony, Beed Bypass, Usmanpura, and Cantonment one could see the same vibrant spirit everywhere. Some devotees were buying idols, others decorative items, and still others puja materials. The entire city was enveloped in a festive, auspicious atmosphere.

Idols were seen being carried on tractor trolleys, with devotees dancing in joy around them. The chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” echoed through every street. The beats of dhol-tasha and devotional as well as patriotic songs played by bands added colour and fervour to the arrival celebrations. By 4 p.m., most household Ganesh idols had been installed, while public mandals continued with their installations until 9 p.m.