BATU to host Avishkar next week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The office Governor of Maharashtra and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU) will host the State level inter-university ‘Avishkar’ competition 2025 at Lonere, Raigad, from January 12 to 15.

Avishkar is a research-based competition in which over 1,000 innovative students and more than 200 instructors from 26 participating universities across the State will participate. Ten appointed national-level scientists, researchers, and other dignitaries will be the judges of the event.

BATU Vice Chancellor Col Dr Karbhari Kale said the preparations were nearing completion for the Aavishkar competition. To promote a culture of research excellence and provide a motivational impetus to students, scholarships are going to be awarded to the participants, acknowledging and rewarding their scholarly endeavours.

A committee comprising Dr Arvind Kivalekar, Dr Vikas Sargade (registrar), Member-Secretary, Dr Sanjay Khobragade, Coordinator and Organising secretary and the teachers and non-teaching staff of the University are working hard for the programme.

Box

This competition will be held in six categories; which are

--Humanities, Language and Fine Art

--Commerce, Management and Law

--Pure Science

--Engineering and Technology

--Medical and Pharmacy

--Agriculture and Animal Husbandry