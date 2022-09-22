Bawankule to hold strategy meetings for election

In city today: Meetings with RSS and BJP office bearers

Aurangabad, Sep 22:

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) new state president MLA Chandrashekhar Bawankule is coming to the city on Friday. He will be holding meeting with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP city and rural officials. Bawankule has planned a strategy in the background of all the elections to be held in the upcoming period, and will instruct the local office-bearers to work accordingly.

A meeting will be held with senior office bearers in Bhagyanagar office of RSS in the morning. He will then participate in a two-wheeler rally to be taken out from the Swatantraveer Savarkar Chowk. The rally will conclude at Sant Eknath Rangmandir by saluting the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kranti Chowk. He will later guide all centre heads and booth heads in Rangmandir in the background of the upcoming elections. He will also discuss the upcoming strategy in the election core committee meeting. Cooperation minister Atul Save, State general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, district president Vijay Autade, Sameer Rajurkar will be present on this occasion.