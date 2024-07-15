BBA, BCA & BMS colleges asked to register for CAP rounds

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has asked BBA, BCA & BMS colleges to register for the centralised admission process of the courses for the academic year 2024-25.

Earlier, the colleges of the undergraduate degree courses in computer application and management studies used to admit students without any test.

As reported earlier by this newspaper, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) made the common entrance test compulsory for admissions to these courses from the current academic year.

The Higher and Technical Education Department decided to adopt the new admission system following the directives of the State Government. The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) was entrusted with the responsibility of conducting CET and implementing a centralised admission system on the line of other professional courses. Bamu instructed the BBA, BCA & BMS colleges to register online. Those institutes which register online will get an admission code.

The first-ever admission test for the admissions was already conducted while additional CET following the request of students and parents will be held next month. The process of CAP rounds will commence once the result of additional CET is declared.