BBA, BCA exams from Feb 8
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 24, 2022 10:05 PM2022-01-24T22:05:01+5:302022-01-24T22:05:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Jan 24: The Board of Examination and Evaluation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct the ...
Aurangabad, Jan 24:
The Board of Examination and Evaluation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct the October/November 2021 sessions Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) examinations from February 8.
The students of BBA-III, IV, V and VI semesters (Choice Based Credit Grading System and 80/20 pattern course) will take the papers in two sessions.
The first shift will be from 10 am to 1 pm while the afternoon session will be organised from 3 pm to 5 pm. All the papers will be completed on February 23. BCA students from III, IV, V to VI semesters will appear for the examination between February 8 and 23.Open in app